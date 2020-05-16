Deputies searching for suspect in Spring Hill shooting

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hernando County deputies are currently searching for suspect in a Spring Hill shooting.

Deputies say around 7:45 a.m. Saturday they responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Usher Street.

A witness reported seeing an individual fire two gunshots in the direction of the victim, according to deputies. Thankfully, no one was injured in the shooting.

Deputies identified the suspect as 29-year-old Alex Alcedo. Authorities say Alcedo fled the area in a silver Hyundai Santa Fe prior to law enforcement arriving at the scene.

According to deputies, they were initially able to locate Alcedo’s car in the area of Old California Street in Brooksville. However, he got out of the car and fled from deputies on foot. He was last seen walking in the area of Cortez Boulevard and Fort Dade Avenue.

If you have seen Alcedo or know his whereabouts, please contact the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: