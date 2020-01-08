Deputies locate missing man with special needs in Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies say they have located the missing man with special needs and are taking him home.

ORIGINAL STORY: Deputies in Hernando County are searching for a missing man who they say has special needs.

The sheriff’s office says it is focusing the search in the area of Windota Avenue and Wabash Trail in Spring Hill.

Deputies have not yet provided a name for the missing person but say he is a white man in his early 20s who is about 5’11” and 115 lbs. The sheriff’s office says he requires medication that he does not have with him.

The man was last seen wearing a “Star Wars” jacket, blue jeans, a black and beige “Star Wars” hat and gray Nike sneakers with a pink check. He was also carrying a blue book bag.

Anyone who has information or sees the man is asked to call 911 or (352) 754-6830.

