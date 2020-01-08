Deputies locate missing man with special needs in Hernando County

Hernando County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
county-hernando_229958

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies say they have located the missing man with special needs and are taking him home.

ORIGINAL STORY: Deputies in Hernando County are searching for a missing man who they say has special needs.

The sheriff’s office says it is focusing the search in the area of Windota Avenue and Wabash Trail in Spring Hill.

Deputies have not yet provided a name for the missing person but say he is a white man in his early 20s who is about 5’11” and 115 lbs. The sheriff’s office says he requires medication that he does not have with him.

The man was last seen wearing a “Star Wars” jacket, blue jeans, a black and beige “Star Wars” hat and gray Nike sneakers with a pink check. He was also carrying a blue book bag.

Anyone who has information or sees the man is asked to call 911 or (352) 754-6830.

LATEST HERNANDO COUNTY NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss