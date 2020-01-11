Deputies searching for missing, endangered 75-year-old in Hernando Co.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hernando County deputies are asking for the community’s help in finding a missing and endangered 75-year-old woman.

Deputies say Florence Jean Tebo was last seen Saturday around 9 a.m. by a neighbor as Tebo left her home on Husek Street in Masaryktown.

She was driving a white 2015 Chevrolet City Express Van with a Michigan license plate DJK6100, according to deputies.

Tebo suffers from memory impairment and does not have her medication on her. Deputies say they believe she might be traveling to Michigan. Her family said Tebo does not like to drive at night or stay at hotels and may be at a rest stop if she is traveling to Michigan.

Deputies say Tebo stands 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Tebo or might know her whereabouts, please contact the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830.

