Deputies searching for missing, endangered 14-year-old girl in Hernando Co.

Hernando County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hernando County Sheriffs Office

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing and endangered 14-year-old girl.

Deputies say Jazmin Molina was last seen at approximately 7:15 p.m., when she got into an argument with a family member.

Molina made suicidal statements prior to leaving her residence in the 11000 block of Monarch Street in Spring Hill through a bedroom window.

Deputies say Molina was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black shorts.

She is 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, has black hair separated into two ponytails and brown eyes.

If you have seen or know the current whereabouts of Jazmin Molina, please contact the Hernando County Sheriff’s at 352-754-6830.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss