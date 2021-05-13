Deputies searching for missing, endangered 14-year-old girl in Hernando Co.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing and endangered 14-year-old girl.

Deputies say Jazmin Molina was last seen at approximately 7:15 p.m., when she got into an argument with a family member.

Molina made suicidal statements prior to leaving her residence in the 11000 block of Monarch Street in Spring Hill through a bedroom window.

Deputies say Molina was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black shorts.

She is 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, has black hair separated into two ponytails and brown eyes.

If you have seen or know the current whereabouts of Jazmin Molina, please contact the Hernando County Sheriff’s at 352-754-6830.