Deputies searching for man who suffers from memory loss in Hernando Co.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hernando County deputies are searching for a missing and endangered 64-year-old.

Deputies say Michael Mcgarr was last seen on Wednesday around 6 p.m. when he walked away from his home located on Cedric Street in Ridge Manor.

Mcgarr recently sustained a traumatic brain injury and suffers from memory loss, according to deputies. He did not take his cell phone with him when he left.

He is 5 feet 11 inches tall, has white hair, a beard and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, dark brown boots, a camouflage hat and glasses.

If you have seen Mcgarr or know his whereabouts, please contact the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830.

