Deputies searching for attempted murder suspect in Brooksville

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Hernando County detectives are searching for an attempted murder suspect in Brooksville.

According to deputies, just before 9:30 a.m. on Saturday they were called to the Freedom Gardens Apartments to investigate an aggravated battery. However, once deputies arrived, they found a woman suffering from critical injuries. She was taken to a local trauma center for treatment.

After deputies investigated the situation, the victim said she was severely beaten by a man she had recently become acquainted with. The man, later identified as Timothy Kydd, fled the apartment complex on foot prior to deputies arriving.

Kydd, 29, is roughly 6 feet 5 inches tall and was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

If you see Kydd, please do not approach him as he is considered dangerous and violent. Please contact law enforcement immediately.

If you have information on Kydd’s whereabouts, please contact Detective Kimberly Burger at 352-754-6830.