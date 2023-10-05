BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Hernando County deputies are searching for a missing teenager from Brooksville.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Justice Jaquez Young, 17, was last seen leaving his home on Duke Street in Brooksville at 2:45 a.m. Monday.

Deputies believe they spotted him walking on North Main Street in Brooksville shortly after taking the missing persons report, but he ran away after seeing the patrol car. They searched the area, but Young was nowhere to be found.

Young was described as a black male with brown hair and eyes. He is 5’8″ tall and 130 pounds.

It is not known what clothing he was wearing when he disappeared. He does not have his cellphone with him.

Anyone who sees Young or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 754-6830.