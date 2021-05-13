Hernando Co. deputies save disabled woman after fire consumes her Brooksville mobile home

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Four Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies are being called heroes after they ran into a burning mobile home and saved a paralyzed woman who was trapped inside. It happened early Thursday morning at a house in the 800 block of St. Francis Street in Brooksville.

Authorities have not identified the victim, only saying she is a 63-year old woman who frantically called 911, as the flames crept closer and closer, eventually burning her.

Deputies Dakota Hadsell and Kevin Keiper were first to arrive on scene.

“We went in and me and Dakota looked at each other and we had a mission and our mission was to get her out,” said Keiper. “That was what we were going to do is get her out.”

L-R Hernando Deputies Elizabeth Croan, Matthew Beebe, Dakota Hadsell and Kevin Keiper

“We could see the fire coming from the master bedroom, and we could hear the female yelling for help,” said Hadsell. “So we entered the master bedroom. “

Deputies Elizabeth Croan and Matthew Beebe were also on scene within moments. Croan says she didn’t think twice about running into the burning trailer.

“You just run and like the adrenaline, you start feeling that cold adrenaline going,” said Croan. “And I see them bringing her into the living room and the only thing, I didn’t even think. I just grabbed one of her limbs. “

Beebe believes the woman didn’t realize how serious her injuries were.

“She had substantial injuries to her arms,” said Beebe. “So I think it was all like she didn’t realize what was happening. “

The four deputies were able to get her out of the burning mobile home, along with her two dogs.

courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue

Officials with Hernando County Fire Rescue say the first fire engine arrived within three minutes and began to attack the fire. The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes, however, caused heavy damage to the bedroom.

A release from HCFES says the cause of the fire was from a cigarette that was near the homeowner’s oxygen cannula, which caught the bedsheets on fire.