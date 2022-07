BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Hernando County deputies have responded to a barricaded suspect in Brooksville Tuesday.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are at the scene of Oakdale Avenue near Dan Lynn Street.

It is believed that the suspect could be armed with a gun. Deputies are telling residents in the area to stay indoors unless law enforcement tells them otherwise.

Travelers are also asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing situation. Check back with WFLA for updates.