HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in the area of Shayne Street and Cook Avenue in Brooksville Thursday afternoon.

Deputies asked residents in the area to remain indoors until the scene is secure.

Drivers were also asked to avoid the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Cook Avenue, and Shayne Street until further notice.

Authorities did not immediately release additional information. News Channel 8 is working to obtain additional details.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.