Deputies looking for multiple suspects connected to armed robbery in Hernando

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Hernando County deputies are searching for several suspects in connection to an armed robbery.

Deputies say the incident happened Thursday just after 4 p.m. at the Dollar Tree located at 19458 Cortez Boulevard.

The victim, a female who just exited another business, told deputies she saw a suspicious white male loitering around her car in the parking lot. When the victim approached the car, she saw one of the windows was broken in.

At the same time, the man she previously saw approached with a gun pointed at her and demanded her handbag. Once the suspect had the handbag, he got into a car that was waiting nearby and fled the scene.

About 20 minutes later, deputies say a white female attempted to use the victim’s stolen credit card to make a $500 purchase at the Dollar General located at 34464 Cortez Boulevard.

Also at that time, a black male exited the passenger side of a silver car in the parking lot. The silver car is believed to be a secondary suspect vehicle.

The suspect car in the armed robbery is described as a black, newer model, four-door sedan with black wheels and tinted windows. The car was driven by a black male.

The suspect in the armed robbery is described as a white male, approximately 40 years old, 6 feet tall with a thin build. He had brown hair and was last seen wearing a grey shirt, blue jeans and flip flops.

If you have any information on this incident or recognize any of the suspects, please contact the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830.

