Deputies investigating second armed home invasion in Brooksville

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Hernando County deputies are currently investigating an armed home invasion that took place in Brooksville.

Deputies say on Tuesday around 11:03 a.m., they were dispatched to a home in the northern end of Brooksville regarding a suspicious incident.

Moments after entering the victim’s home, two suspects exited and ran to a light colored sedan, deputies say. Both suspects got in and fled on Highland Street toward Howell Avenue.

Deputies say they met with the residents in the home in question. Both residents were interviewed separately and said they were attacked but refused medical attention.

According to deputies, the incident does not appear to be a random act.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830.

