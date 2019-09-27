SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – Hernando County deputies are currently investigating a possible shooting incident in Spring Hill.
Deputies say there is an increased law enforcement presence in the area of St. Frances Cabrini church located at 5030 Mariner Boulevard.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- LIST: New laws taking effect in Florida Oct. 1
- Funeral announced for Pasco firefighter’s infant daughter following violent car crash
- Deputies investigating possible shooting in Spring Hill
- Bradenton police searching for missing 10-year-old, 17-year-old
- Police investigating incident of man trying to pick up teenage girl walking home from school in Winter Haven