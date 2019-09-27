Deputies investigating possible shooting in Spring Hill

Hernando County

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – Hernando County deputies are currently investigating a possible shooting incident in Spring Hill.

Deputies say there is an increased law enforcement presence in the area of St. Frances Cabrini church located at 5030 Mariner Boulevard.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

