Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Weeki Wachee

Hernando County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hernando County deputies and detectives are currently on the scene of a fatal shooting in Weeki Wachee.

Deputies say the shooting took place on Picardy Court.

One person has died, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say all people involved are accounted for and are cooperating with detectives. There is no danger to the community.

Please check back for the latest updates.

