53-year-old woman killed outside Spring Hill Dollar Tree

Hernando County

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — A 53-year-old woman was killed late Sunday night outside the Dollar Tree, located at 11155 County Line Road in Spring Hill.

Detectives are talking with a person of interest in the death of Viviana Sanchez. They said she was the victim of homicidal violence.

Detectives and forensic specialists worked through the night sifting through information and processing physical evidence in the homicide case.

No other information was immediately released. Deputies are expected to provide more details as they become available.

