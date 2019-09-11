Deputies: Guns, ammo, drugs found in home of Weeki Wachee man arrested for mass shooting threat in February

WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hernando County man who was arrested earlier this year for a mass shooting threat is facing new charges after deputies say they found him in possession of guns and ammo.

Larry Morelli Jr. was initially arrested back in February after detectives investigated a report of a mass shooting threat made on social media. At the time, Morelli was arrested and charged with written threats to kill. He was also arrested on several drug charges.

As a result of that investigation, detectives obtained a risk protection order for Morelli that restricted him from owning, selling, receiving or buying guns for one year.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office says several anonymous tips were submitted between late July and early September about Morelli possessing and advertising several guns for sale on social media.

Detectives arrested Morelli and searched his Weeki Wachee home after launching a new investigation. According to the sheriff’s office, detectives found four guns: an Eagle Arms AR-15 rifle, a Core 15 AR-15 rifle with a scope, a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun and an F12 magazine-fed 12-gauge shotgun. Deputies say they also found 412 rounds of various types of ammunition.

A news release from the sheriff’s office says several drug and paraphernalia were also found, including nearly 626 grams of marijuana, 102 grams of hashish wax, 156 THP vape pens, eight steroid vials, one 8 mg dose of suboxone, a glass pipe with marijuana residue and a scale with marijuana residue.

Morelli was charged with five counts of violating a risk protection order, five counts of a person engaged in a criminal offense having weapons, possession of hashish with intent to sell, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia. Detectives are still investigating and say additional arrests are pending.