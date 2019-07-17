‘Mom, he shot at us 3 or 4 times!’ Girls riding ATV shot at in Brooksville

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Crystal Musso was shocked when her daughter and two nieces told her what happened. “He had the gun. He was aiming it towards them,” said Musso. “The girls say he was shooting toward the ground but every time he fired, it moved closer to them. “

The girls, ages 12, 13 and 14 are cousins. One of the victims is Musso’s daughter, the other two are her nieces. She explains that the three were riding an ATV up and down Hadley Drive in Brooksville when the man at the end of the street emerged with a gun.

Musso says the girls were terrified. “When they said that, I was like did he shoot the gun, did he just have a gun,” questioned Musso. “And they said no, mom, he shot at us three or four times.”

Musso called 911 and when deputies arrived they located 30-year-old Kolby Kneiss. He told them he fired the weapon into the ground to frighten the girls away from his property.

Denise Moloney with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office says it’s never a good idea to fire a weapon when you’re not at a shooting range or in fear for your life.

“And all they’re doing is being kids. That’s not what you do,” said Moloney. “You call the sheriff’s office if you have an issue and we’ll come out and let you know if it’s something we can handle. “

Kniess is now facing three aggravated assault charges. Deputies are holding him in jail on a $6,000 bond. At his first appearance this afternoon, the judge ordered that if he does bond out of jail, that he has no contact with the victims and turn over all firearms to the sheriff’s office while this case is pending.

Musso says she’s hopeful that if and when he is released, he leaves her and the children alone. “They’re scared. They don’t know what to do, they’re nervous when he gets out,” said Musso. “I don’t know him very well so I don’t know what’s going to happen. “

