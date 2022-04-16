HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vacant wooded lot in Brookville after they received a tip about possible human remains.

When they arrived at the lot on Winter Street near Horn Avenue, deputies said they found human skeletal remains that “appeared to have been there for an extended period of time.”

The sheriff’s office did not immediately release additional information about the human remains, stating an investigation is ongoing.

