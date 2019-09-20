Deputies arrest 14-year-old student after threatening to shoot school

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 14-year-old student has been arrested after he threatened to “shoot up” the Challenger K-8 magnet school in Spring Hill.

According to deputies, School Resource Officer Shaun Duval received information that a student may arrive to school on a school bus with a gun.

Deputies were able to locate the student as the bus arrived and took him in the school office for questioning.

Deputies say the investigation showed the student sent a message through Instagram while on the school bus saying “I’m going to shoot him.”

On Wednesday, the 14-year-old made similar statements to other students to the effect of “I’m going to bring a gun to school and shoot him” and “You no I love you bro but its gonna go down tomorrow I’m gonna shoot it up here.”

The student admitted to Duval that he sent the Instagram message and that he made the statements written above.

The student was arrested and charged with written threats to kill or injure. He was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center and will be moved to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Ocala.

Deputies say the student did not have access to a gun and did not take one to campus today.

The case is still under investigation.