Deputies: 30 cats found living in ‘deplorable conditions’ at Spring Hill home

Hernando County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hernando County Sheriff’s Office

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office and Animal Enforcement Officers are investigating an animal neglect complaint in Spring Hill.

According to deputies, they received an anonymous call Friday regarding numerous cats that were being kept in a garage. The caller believed the cats were not being properly cared for.

Upon arriving at the home, Animal Enforcement Officers spoke with a person inside who allowed them entry into the garage. AEOs found approximately 30 cats living in deplorable conditions, deputies say.

  • Hernando County Sheriff’s Office
  • Hernando County Sheriff’s Office
  • Hernando County Sheriff’s Office

There was no food or water available for the cats and numerous litter boxes were overflowing. According to deputies, there was little to no ventilation in the garage for the cats, and the smell of ammonia was overwhelming.

All cats are currently being removed from the residence. Deputies say they will be taken to Hernando County Animals Services and will be evaluated by a veterinarian.

Deputies are actively conducting an investigation into this incident; criminal charges are pending.

Hernando County Fire Rescue is on the scene to check for any environmental hazards related to this incident.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Seminole Heights store offering free DIY hand sanitizer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Seminole Heights store offering free DIY hand sanitizer"

Woman receives insurance settlement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman receives insurance settlement"

Uber and Lyft Impacts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Uber and Lyft Impacts"

Florida’s first hospitalized patient with COVID-19 discharged

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida’s first hospitalized patient with COVID-19 discharged"

WFLA Now: Should you go to Disney World during coronavirus outbreak?

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFLA Now: Should you go to Disney World during coronavirus outbreak?"

March 6 celebrates National Oreo Cookie Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "March 6 celebrates National Oreo Cookie Day"

Family of missing St. Petersburg woman is losing hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family of missing St. Petersburg woman is losing hope"

a new member of the Tampa Bay Rowdies, Evan Louro, talks about playing against his old team

Thumbnail for the video titled "a new member of the Tampa Bay Rowdies, Evan Louro, talks about playing against his old team"

Coronavirus - Two major Miami events postponed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus - Two major Miami events postponed"

Operation Green Light gives residents a second chance behind the wheel in Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Operation Green Light gives residents a second chance behind the wheel in Tampa Bay"

Heavy law enforcement presence in Northdale after shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heavy law enforcement presence in Northdale after shooting"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss