Deputies: 30 cats found living in ‘deplorable conditions’ at Spring Hill home

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office and Animal Enforcement Officers are investigating an animal neglect complaint in Spring Hill.

According to deputies, they received an anonymous call Friday regarding numerous cats that were being kept in a garage. The caller believed the cats were not being properly cared for.

Upon arriving at the home, Animal Enforcement Officers spoke with a person inside who allowed them entry into the garage. AEOs found approximately 30 cats living in deplorable conditions, deputies say.

There was no food or water available for the cats and numerous litter boxes were overflowing. According to deputies, there was little to no ventilation in the garage for the cats, and the smell of ammonia was overwhelming.

All cats are currently being removed from the residence. Deputies say they will be taken to Hernando County Animals Services and will be evaluated by a veterinarian.

Deputies are actively conducting an investigation into this incident; criminal charges are pending.

Hernando County Fire Rescue is on the scene to check for any environmental hazards related to this incident.

