Deputies: 1 person in custody after shooting, SWAT situation in Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A “person of interest” is in custody after a shooting and a SWAT situation in Hernando County, authorities said.

The shooting happened in the Ridge Manor/Webster area on Tuesday night. Deputies said the victim was airlifted to a local trauma center. The exact extent of their injuries was not disclosed.

SWAT team members took one person into custody and all parties are accounted for, deputies said. There is no danger to the public.

Further information was not immediately available.

