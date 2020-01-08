Breaking News
Trump to address nation at 11 a.m. amid showdown with Iran

Deputies: 1 person in custody after shooting, SWAT situation in Hernando County

Hernando County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
crime scene tape police_1531623025617.JPG.jpg

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A “person of interest” is in custody after a shooting and a SWAT situation in Hernando County, authorities said.

The shooting happened in the Ridge Manor/Webster area on Tuesday night. Deputies said the victim was airlifted to a local trauma center. The exact extent of their injuries was not disclosed.

SWAT team members took one person into custody and all parties are accounted for, deputies said. There is no danger to the public.

Further information was not immediately available.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss