TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hernando County deputies arrested a woman who they said carjacked a female delivery driver and kidnapped a child Saturday morning.

Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis said the driver was making a delivery shortly after 10 a.m. when she was thrown to the ground by another woman, who then stole her car with a 3-year-old girl still inside.

Nienhuis said a deputy spotted the stolen vehicle on US-19 near the Weeki Wachee Springs State Park as it headed west on Cortez Boulevard toward the beach.

According to the sheriff, the situation was not just a nightmare for the child’s caretaker but for law enforcement as well.

“We have to balance getting the care and the child back with getting the child back safely,” Nienhuis said.

Deputies eventually stopped the female carjacker through a traffic jam and took her into custody, according to the sheriff. The child was then reunited with her caretaker.

Nienhuis said the crime appeared to be a crime of opportunity. The suspect has not yet been identified.