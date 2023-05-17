HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) —A Delaware teenager is accused of threatening to “shoot up” Hernando High School, according to the local sheriff’s office.

On Monday, a 14-year-old Hernando High student received two phone calls from an unknown caller who stated, “Don’t come to school tomorrow because I’m, going to shoot it up.”

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Crime Analysis Unit learned the telephone number belonged to a person living in Delaware.

Local deputies got in contact with the Smyrna Police Department in Delaware and sent officers to the address associated with the phone number.

Officers located the suspect, a 14-year-old boy, who reportedly admitted to making threatening phone calls.

The suspect told officers the number was given to him by an online gaming friend who attends Hernando High School.

He advised that the phone calls were meant to be a prank.

The suspect was arrested by the Smyrna Police Department on a charge of making a terroristic threat.

Hernando County deputies located the suspect’s online friend, a 16-year-old Hernando High School student. The friend told deputies the suspect planned to use a voice-changing app to sound like a girl and make lewd comments to his friend.

He said he was unaware the suspect would threaten to “shoot up” the school.

That student will not be charged, deputies said.