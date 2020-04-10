Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Adult, 2 kids found dead in Spring Hill home

Hernando County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WFLA photo

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say three people, including two minors are dead after an incident in Spring Hill.

The victims were found inside a home on Dunkirk Road Friday morning after deputies responded to reports of a shooting and a fire. Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis said the 911 caller had serious concerns about what was happening inside the home.”

Crews put out a fire in the bedroom, then found the three individuals, an adult, a teenager and a preteen.

There was no word on any arrests.

Nienhuis did not provide much more information regarding the incident, but he did provide resources for suicide prevention and domestic violence help. The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is 1-800-273-8255 and the National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233. 

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, the State Fire Marshal and the Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the incident.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Local company donates 1,000 hand sanitizer units to hospital workers during coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local company donates 1,000 hand sanitizer units to hospital workers during coronavirus outbreak"

Churches working to make Easter Sunday special in the midst of Coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Churches working to make Easter Sunday special in the midst of Coronavirus pandemic"

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "The latest on the coronavirus pandemic"

Racial disparities reflected in COVID19 death rates for African-Americans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Racial disparities reflected in COVID19 death rates for African-Americans"

Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Morning Forecast"

Tampa Police officers salute heroes from Tampa General Hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Police officers salute heroes from Tampa General Hospital"

Pasco Co. woman dies from coronavirus, family has a warning for others

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco Co. woman dies from coronavirus, family has a warning for others"

Charity groups come together to feed farm worker

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charity groups come together to feed farm worker"

Are Vapers at a greater risk for COVID-19?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Are Vapers at a greater risk for COVID-19?"

a Kenneth City dance group does country line dancing at a socially acceptable distance

Thumbnail for the video titled "a Kenneth City dance group does country line dancing at a socially acceptable distance"

Family paid nearly $8,000 for reunion trip, canceled because of COVID-19; VRBO host keeping money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family paid nearly $8,000 for reunion trip, canceled because of COVID-19; VRBO host keeping money"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss