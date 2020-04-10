Adult, 2 kids found dead in Spring Hill home

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say three people, including two minors are dead after an incident in Spring Hill.

The victims were found inside a home on Dunkirk Road Friday morning after deputies responded to reports of a shooting and a fire. Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis said the 911 caller had serious concerns about what was happening inside the home.”

Crews put out a fire in the bedroom, then found the three individuals, an adult, a teenager and a preteen.

There was no word on any arrests.

Nienhuis did not provide much more information regarding the incident, but he did provide resources for suicide prevention and domestic violence help. The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is 1-800-273-8255 and the National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, the State Fire Marshal and the Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the incident.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

