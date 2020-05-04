Death investigation underway in Hernando County

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hernando County deputies are currently conducting a death investigation.

Deputies say the investigation is taking place at a residence on Java Road in Webster.

According to deputies, all parties involved have been accounted for at the scene. There is no danger to the community.

No other information has been released.

Please check back for the latest updates on this story.

LATEST STORIES: