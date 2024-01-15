HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A death investigation is underway Monday night in the Spring Hill area of Hernando County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Law enforcement has an increased presence in the area of Elkin Avenue and Hope Lane, deputies said.

Map shows approximate location

There is no danger to the community and everyone involved has been “accounted for,” according to the sheriff’s office.

No other details were immediately available.

