HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – All northbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Cortez Boulevard are closed after a crash in Hernando County Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just north of Cortez Boulevard.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved, and there is no word on injuries.

WFLA’s Meredyth Censullo says traffic is being diverted off of the interstate and that drivers can take Cortez Eastbound to U.S. 301 as a detour.

