Couple arrested for burglary after moving into vacant home, fakes lease agreement

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hernando County deputies are currently investigating a residential burglary situation.

On Monday, deputies were dispatched to a residence in Spring Hill regarding a residential burglary in progress.

Deputies say the homeowner, who currently lives in Pennsylvania, contacted HCSO after receiving information from her property maintenance crew that there were people inside the home that was supposed to be vacant.

After deputies arrived, they spoke with a man and woman, who were later identified as Robert, 39, and Lucille Guzman, 34.

According to deputies, the couple presented a “lease agreement” that appeared to have been signed by the homeowner, along with a story about how they knew the home was vacant so they contacted the owner by phone to inquire about a lease. They stated a lease was arranged via fax, and they had moved in on Sept. 7.

Lucille’s brother, who was also at the house, told deputies he is the great-great-grandson of the homeowner and he had flown to see her years ago in Pennsylvania. He also told deputies that the homeowner has dementia and she may not remember signing the lease.

Hillsborough Deputy Flynn called the homeowner. She said she did not know the three people who had been at her vacant home and had not given anyone permission to be there.

The homeowner also said that she never received nor signed a lease agreement and confirmed that she could not possibly have a

great-great-grandson. She only has one child, a daughter, who doesn’t have any children.

Deputies in Hernando County requested law enforcement officers in Pennsylvania to receive a statement and sample signature from the homeowner. After they received it, deputies released her signature did not match the signature on the “lease.”

On Thursday, detectives went back to the home and met with the couple, their two children and Lucille’s brother. They conducted interviews with the Guzman’s who denied the allegations, denied falsifying the lease agreement and claimed they were scammed.

The Guzman’s were arrested and were taken to the Hernando County Detention Center. They are both being charged with burglary.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the matter.