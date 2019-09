SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – The Coast Guard rescued a man Thursday after his boat capsized roughly 20 miles west of Spring Hill.

According to the Coast Guard, their crews rescued 59-year-old Walker Wesley. A crew was able to located Wesley after he sent an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) around 11:45 p.m.

Wesley was assessed by EMS and was released in good condition. No injuries were reported.