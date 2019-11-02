Coast Guard helps three people as boat capsized near Hernando Beach

HERNANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – The Coast Guard helped assist three people Saturday as their boat took on water 25 miles west of Hernando Beach.

According to the Coast Guard, they had an aircrew drop a life raft to each person sitting in the hull of the capsized 26-foot Seafox boat and had crews in the water for nearby assistance.

The Coast Guard said they initially received word about the incident from the International Emergency Response Coordination Center of an emergency GPS tracking device after it was activated.

They also said a good Samaritan was able to pick up the three people and helped return them to Crystal River.

