HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Four people were rescued from a swamped boat about a mile off Hernando Beach around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater was alerted by emergency dispatchers of multiple flares being sighter and four people aboard a boat.

The MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew located the distressed boat and hoisted two of the boaters into the helicopter, and transported them to EMS. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission crews brought the other two people to shore.

The boat was recovered Thursday.

All four people were in good condition.

“The proper use of the flares is what helped save these people,” said Chief Petty Officer Aaron Bolton, a command duty officer at Sector St.Petersburg. “It’s always important to have more than one communication device while underway because cell phone coverage isn’t reliable offshore, and to make sure your flares aren’t expired.”