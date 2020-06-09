City of Weeki Wachee dissolved by Gov. DeSantis

Hernando County

TAMPA (WFLA) – Gov. Ron DeSantis has abolished the municipality of Weeki Wachee and transferred the cities assets and liabilities to Hernando County.

DeSantis signed the bill CS/HB 1215 making the deceleration official.

The city of Weeki Wachee was created in 1965 and was one of the smallest cities in the United States, encompassing one square mile with a population of nine.

The city was home to Weeki Wachee Springs, a 27-acre state park built around a natural spring that features live “mermaid” shows. that became a tourist attraction.

Over the last few decades, the city has had numerous financial issues including failing to file required financial reports, meeting a condition for a financial emergency, and having an outstanding legal bill of over $1 million for services provided by the attorney representing the city.

