Citrus County sheriff hits, kills pedestrian

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sheriff of Citrus County struck and killed a pedestrian on U.S. Highway 19 on Wednesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The accident happened in Hernando County, just south of Woodland Water Boulevard at about 9:10 p.m.

Troopers said Sheriff Mike Prendergast was headed north on the outside lane of the highway, and the pedestrian was crossing the roadway and entered his path.

Prendergast’s unmarked vehicle hit the pedestrian who died at the scene.

No charges are pending, according to the report.

Prendergast was elected Sheriff of Citrus County in Nov. 2016.

The Tampa native had served as Executive Director of the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs after being appointed by Gov. Rick Scott in 2011. He also served 31 years of active duty service as a military police officer with multiple deployments and assignments in Iraq and Afghanistan and other parts of Asia, Africa and Europe, according to the sheriff’s office’s website.

Further information was not immediately available.

