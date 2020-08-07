Cigarette starts house fire in Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hernando County firefighters helped extinguish a home that was set on fire after a cigarette had fallen and ignited the ground.

According to Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services, they received a 911 call for a residential fire to a carport and underneath a double-wide home located at 8078 Eastern Circle Drive.

When they arrived, HCFES said they found smoke coming from the back of the home and flames underneath the home. The family had evacuated the home before officials arrived.

HCFES says the family tried putting out the fire themselves with water from a garden hose but did not succeed.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, however, there was extensive damage to the underside of the home and inside of the wall. The fire burned up from underneath and into the insulation between the wall layers.

Because of the smoke damage and damage to the home, the family will be assisted by the Red Cross.

Two family members had mild smoke inhalation but refused any medical treatment.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: