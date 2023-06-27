HERNANDO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman accused of barricading herself inside of a Hernando Beach home with two children after allegedly shooting a man has been charged with additional crimes.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tabatha Mincieli, 34, on Saturday following a standoff that lasted three hours.

Mincieli was accused of shooting her “male domestic partner” at around 2:15 p.m. near Flounder Drive and Flamingo Boulevard. The shooting victim fled to a neighbor’s house and was rushed to the hospital, where he remained in stable condition on Tuesday.

Deputies surrounded the home and attempted to persuade Mincieli to surrender. They learned she had access to firearms and that there were likely two small children inside the home with her.

Three hours after the shooting, HCSO SWAT entered the home, where they found Mincieli and the children – who were unharmed – hiding inside a bedroom. Mincieli was arrested and the children were turned over to other family members after paramedics looked them over.

While being questioned by deputies, Mincieli allegedly gave several different stories about what happened at the home. She was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest without violence, and violation of pre-trail release.

Mincieli was arrested for domestic battery during an incident in May, which allegedly involved the same victim as the shooting, according to HCSO.