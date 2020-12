SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – A 12-year-old child suffered serious injuries after being hit by a pickup truck while riding his skateboard.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the driver was of the truck traveling on Norvell Road, east of Ludlow Lane just before 6:30 p.m. when the child entered the path of the truck.

FHP says the driver did not suffer any injuries.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.