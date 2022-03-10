Carjacker hides under woman’s car before kidnapping, Hernando deputies say

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is is behind bars after deputies said he hid underneath a woman’s car Tuesday before carjacking it with the woman still inside.

Hernando County deputies were called to a home in Webster Tuesday around 8 p.m. after a 911 caller reported a woman had been kidnapped by a former partner.

The witnesses reportedly told deputies that Kenneth Lengel-Stage, 23, hid underneath the woman’s car. When the woman went to move the car, Lengel-Stage jumped out from underneath the vehicle and entered the car through the front passenger side.

Deputies said a physical altercation broke out between the two before Lengel-Stage took the woman out of the driver’s seat and placed her in the back seat. He then fled at a high rate of speed, the sheriff’s office added.

Patrol units and K-9 teams filled the area in an effort to find the fleeing vehicle. A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit was also called to provide support from the air.

One deputy was able to connect with the woman by phone, who said Lengel-Stage refused to stop and let her out of the car. The deputy said they could hear Lengel-Stage in the background yelling at the victim and telling her if law enforcement approached, he would flee.

After some time, Lengel-Stage agreed to let the woman out of the car.

Around the same time, the HCSO Aviation Unit spotted the woman’s vehicle near Bertram Road and Lovebird Lane in Brooksville.

Deputies said Lengel-Stage was driving without the lights on in an effort to evade capture but “appeared to be having difficulty finding his way out of the area.”

Lengel-Stage was arrested shortly after. He now faces charges of false imprisonment, domestic battery, grand theft auto, carjacking, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked.

An investigation later revealed that Lengel-Stage was on felony probation.