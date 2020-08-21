Car slams into Brooksville shopping center; no injuries

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – No one was injured after a car slammed into a shopping center in Brooksville on Friday.

The crash happened at the Coastal Landing Shopping Center sometime this morning

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said a driver lost control of their vehicle and hit a pillar in front of the Belk’s store. No injuries were reported, but the pillar was damaged.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

