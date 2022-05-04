TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a Canadian man who went missing after he and his wife were involved in a crash in Brooksville.

Deputies said the man, Richard Joseph Adolphe Paquet, 74, of Nova Scotia, was last believed to be in the area of 4039 Companero Entra in Hernando Beach, where he parked his van after getting into a minor crash in Brooksville on Tuesday night.

Deputies said neither Paquet nor his wife were injured in the incident, and he was able to drive away from the scene. The couple did not know the people living at the home where they parked their van.

The home’s residents saw the van in the next morning and called 911.

Deputies said Paquet’s wife appeared disoriented when they made contact with her the next day. She told deputies they parked their van in the driveway and went to sleep around midnight. When she woke up, Richard was gone.

Investigators still don’t know if he left the van on foot, but if he did, it would’ve been sometime between midnight and 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, officials said.

It’s also unclear if Paquet was suffering from a medical issue that would cause him to act erratically. His family told deputies he had no known medical or mental health issues.

Paquet is described as a 5 feet 5 inches white male, weighing about 150 pounds. His hair is brown and balding. He has brown eyes and wears glasses, and was last seen in a maroon shirt and black pants, according to deputies.

Anyone with information regarding Paquet’s whereabouts is asked to call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830 or 911.