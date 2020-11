HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a school bus crash in Hernando County.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on Commercial Way and Hexam Road and was carrying student-athletes from a private school in Hillsborough County.

A spokesman from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office says that no injuries appear to be life-threatening.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.