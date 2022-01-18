Bus route delays in Hernando County caused by high number of sick calls

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An increase in sick calls within a Tampa Bay area school district’s transportation department caused bus routes to run late Tuesday, officials said.

The Hernando County School District posted a message from its transportation department on Facebook Tuesday morning apologizing for the delays.

According to the message, “many” morning bus routes ran late. Afternoon bus routes are also expected to run late, the post said.

The delays were caused by “high illness-related absenteeism” within the department, the message said.

“Dispatch is using all available bus operators to cover multiple routes,” the department said. “We apologize for the inconvenience and will continue to make every effort to get students to school safely and time. Thank you for your understanding.”