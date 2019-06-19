Brooksville woman bit while trying to kiss 200-pound bull mastiff

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Brooksville woman is recovering after Hernando County deputies say a 200 pound Bull Mastiff bit her face after she attempted to give it a kiss.

Deputies say the incident happened just after 1 a.m. on June 19. Deputies say four adults share the residence.

Two of the residents had recently rescued a 200 pound Bull Mastiff from a man known only as Mike in Floral City.

Two of the residents had returned home from the bar when the dog became aggressive and began growling at the four.

One resident told deputies they only had the dog for “a week or so,” and it had never shown

aggression before.

For unknown reasons, one of the residents approached the dog and leaned down in an attempt to kiss the dog on the face. The dog then proceeded to bite the resident on the face, on her left cheek and lip area.

One of the residents attempted to intervene and remove the dog from the woman’s face. At which time that resident was also bitten by the dog, on his left hand.

The four eventually were able to corral the Mastiff into a bedroom.

“Like he was just, he was upset. She shouldn’t have gotten in his face. It was a freak accident. That’s all that happened,” says Taylor Evans one of the dog’s owners.

The woman attacked was taken to a local hospital and then a trauma center to get treated by a plastic surgeon.

There are other dogs in the home. The dog was surrendered by the owners and is now with Hernando County Animal Services. The owners have not decided what to do with the dog in the future.

The case remains under investigation.