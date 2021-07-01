Brooksville to open sandbag site ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa

Hernando County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
sandbags_1539077712024.jpg

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Brooksville officials announced Thursday that the city will be opening a sandbag site for residents ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa.

As of Thursday at 5 p.m., Tropical Storm Elsa is rapidly moving west-northwestward and is expected to reach Tampa Bay on Monday or Tuesday.

The self-service sandbag site will be located at the DPW facility, 600 S. Brooksville Avenue, and will open Friday. The site will be open 24-hours a day.

The city said bags, sand and shovels will be provided at the site.

“This storm has potential to impact the area early next week,” stated the Department of Public Works director, Paul Booth, “staff is readying the sand filling station, all emergency equipment and fueling all vehicles and generators enabling the department to fully respond should the need arise.”

The city is encouraging residents to make the necessary preparations and create a 72-hour disaster survival kit in anticipation of Elsa or any possible future storm.

For a hurricane supply list, visit the city’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss