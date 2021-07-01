Brooksville to open sandbag site ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Brooksville officials announced Thursday that the city will be opening a sandbag site for residents ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa.

As of Thursday at 5 p.m., Tropical Storm Elsa is rapidly moving west-northwestward and is expected to reach Tampa Bay on Monday or Tuesday.

The self-service sandbag site will be located at the DPW facility, 600 S. Brooksville Avenue, and will open Friday. The site will be open 24-hours a day.

The city said bags, sand and shovels will be provided at the site.

“This storm has potential to impact the area early next week,” stated the Department of Public Works director, Paul Booth, “staff is readying the sand filling station, all emergency equipment and fueling all vehicles and generators enabling the department to fully respond should the need arise.”

The city is encouraging residents to make the necessary preparations and create a 72-hour disaster survival kit in anticipation of Elsa or any possible future storm.

For a hurricane supply list, visit the city’s website.