BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Hernando County deputies are searching for a missing teenager who disappeared last week while on the way to his school bus.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said Alexzander Soto, 16, was last seen at around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday while walking to his bus stop on Ganz Drive in Brooksville.

However, Soto did not get on the bus nor did he make it to school.

Deputies said there was a possible sighting Thursday near the Walmart Supercenter on Commercial Way in Spring Hill.

“Soto has been known to demonstrate irrational behavior in the past,” the sheriff’s office said. “Additionally, detectives need to speak with him in regards to some open cases.”

Soto is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds, and having brown eyes and dark brown hair. He was last seen in a “royal blue ‘Endeavor’ shirt, ripped blue jeans, and white high-top shoes,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said he had a backpack and $15 in his possession when he left home.

If you know where he is, call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830.