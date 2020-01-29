Breaking News
Baby still missing after suspect from Miami-Dade Amber Alert found dead in Pasco County
Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: Senators begin questioning period

Brooksville teen charged with attempted murder

Hernando County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A 15-year-old has been charged with attempted murder after what Hernando County sheriff’s deputies are calling a “drug-related dispute.”

According to deputies, the shooting took place on Jan. 25 in a field near the intersection of Jacobson Road and Whitman Road in Brooksville.

The victim was treated on scene by Hernando County Fire Rescue for multiple gunshot wounds, then flown to a local trauma center where they went underwent emergency life-saving procedures.

Once the victim was able to speak to detectives they explained they were shot by a 15-year-old acquaintance. The victim went on to tell deputies that they begged for their life and believed they were going to die. They also mentioned the suspect stole their vehicle.

Detectives were able to arrest the suspect and located several firearms and what are believed to be illegal narcotics.

The suspect was transported to the juvenile detention facility in Ocala and is charged with attempted murder, carjacking, robbery with a firearm and fleeing and eluding.

The victim’s name and gender were not released due to Marsy’s Law.

The case is still very active and additional charges may be forthcoming.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

'Run now!': Woman recalls frantic moments after earthquake struck Grand Cayman Island

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Run now!': Woman recalls frantic moments after earthquake struck Grand Cayman Island"

Florida inmates sew cloth pouches for orphaned kangaroos

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida inmates sew cloth pouches for orphaned kangaroos"

Law enforcement searching Pasco County for missing baby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Law enforcement searching Pasco County for missing baby"

Crisis Center of Tampa Bay receives record number of calls during the first days of 2020.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crisis Center of Tampa Bay receives record number of calls during the first days of 2020."

How to get out of a timeshare contract

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to get out of a timeshare contract"

Strip club lawsuit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Strip club lawsuit"

Measles case confirmed at Florida College

Thumbnail for the video titled "Measles case confirmed at Florida College"

Huge law enforcement presence at Fivay HS following several issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Huge law enforcement presence at Fivay HS following several issues"

Officials investigating fire at vacant home in Clearwater

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials investigating fire at vacant home in Clearwater"

Crash closes State Road 54

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash closes State Road 54"

Amber Alert issued for 1-week-old baby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber Alert issued for 1-week-old baby"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss