Brooksville teen charged with attempted murder

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A 15-year-old has been charged with attempted murder after what Hernando County sheriff’s deputies are calling a “drug-related dispute.”

According to deputies, the shooting took place on Jan. 25 in a field near the intersection of Jacobson Road and Whitman Road in Brooksville.

The victim was treated on scene by Hernando County Fire Rescue for multiple gunshot wounds, then flown to a local trauma center where they went underwent emergency life-saving procedures.

Once the victim was able to speak to detectives they explained they were shot by a 15-year-old acquaintance. The victim went on to tell deputies that they begged for their life and believed they were going to die. They also mentioned the suspect stole their vehicle.

Detectives were able to arrest the suspect and located several firearms and what are believed to be illegal narcotics.

The suspect was transported to the juvenile detention facility in Ocala and is charged with attempted murder, carjacking, robbery with a firearm and fleeing and eluding.

The victim’s name and gender were not released due to Marsy’s Law.

The case is still very active and additional charges may be forthcoming.

