Brooksville sports bar employee shoots, kills bar patron

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A sports bar employee is now facing several charges after deputies say he shot and killed a patron outside of the bar he works at in Brooksville.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Opinions Lounge, located at 19201 Cortez Boulevard, around 1:50 a.m. Saturday regarding a shooting. The shooting took place just outside of the sports bar between 42-year-old Stanley Matiyosus and a bar patron.

Deputies say Matiyosus shot a 25-year-old Brooksville man, who was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

A second victim, a 21-year-old woman, also received a gunshot wound during the incident, however, her injuries are non-life-threatening, according to the sheriff’s office.

Matiyosus was arrested and charged with second-degree murder with a firearm and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

He was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center where he’s being held in lieu of a no bond status.