Brooksville shooting sends man to the hospital

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was sent to a hospital’s trauma center after a shooting in Brooksville on Wednesday, authorities said.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office was called to the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Public Street after the man was reportedly shot in the torso.

Deputies said they found the man nearby on Twigg Street. He had suffered at least one gunshot wound, according to the report.

The man was airlifted to a local trauma center in stable condition. His current condition is unknown.

The shooting is not believed to be random.

Those with information are being asked to call Detective Earnest Johnson at 352-754-6830 or Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477).

