BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A 20-year-old postal employee in Brooksville plead guilty to a charge of possession of stolen mail on Wednesday.

According to court records, Deborah Green, was indicted on Feb. 15. She reportedly worked as a contract mail carrier, deliver mail for the United States Post Office (USPS).

On Oct. 31, the USPS’ Office of Inspector General, received a complaint of mail theft from the accused route.

On Oct. 19, agents conducted surveillance at a neighborhood cluster box on Green’s route. The agents put a piece of mail with money in the outgoing mail, and Green reportedly opened the mail without an hour and a half and took the money.

She admitted to doing so to agents, saying she had been doing so since Aug. 2021, at approximately 100 pieces of mail per day.

Green faces a maximum of 5-years in prison, but a sentencing date has not been set.