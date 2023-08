BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Brooksville native and WWE wrestler, Bray Wyatt, has died, WWE officials confirmed. He was 36.

Wyatt, whose real name is Windham Rotunda, died on Thursday, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda — also known as Bray Wyatt — unexpectedly passed earlier today,” Triple H said. “Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time.”

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.