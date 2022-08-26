BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for a murder in Hernando County, according to deputies.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said Valentine Russ, 76, was sentenced for a murder that happened on Feb. 9, 2022.

Deputies said at 9:30 p.m. that day, they found Russ at a home on Robb Road in Brooksville, standing in a yard with a gun in his hand with a body nearby.

According to authorities, Russ had killed the other person in a domestic incident.

A jury convicted the suspect on June 9 for first-degree Murder and armed burglary of a dwelling with a firearm.

The sheriff’s office said after Russ was finally sentenced to life in prison, the victim’s family said they were grateful to the detectives who handled the case for helping bring the killer to justice.